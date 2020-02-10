Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

