Maxim Group Lowers Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $81.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNKN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

