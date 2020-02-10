MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion to $3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

