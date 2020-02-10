Mcclain Value Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Mcclain Value Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for about 5.4% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,779,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.