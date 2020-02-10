Mcclain Value Management LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mcclain Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. ICF International accounts for about 3.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned 0.16% of ICF International worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 106.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International Inc has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

