Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Mcdonald’s worth $385,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

