Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

MDLA traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

