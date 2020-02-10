MenaPay Trading Down 4.3% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $404,187.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

