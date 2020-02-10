Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

