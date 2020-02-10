MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

