MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 63.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.86.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

