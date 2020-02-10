MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.