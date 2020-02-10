MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 20,222 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:PDM opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.