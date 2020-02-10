MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 726 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

