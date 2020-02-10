MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 752,419 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752,419 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

