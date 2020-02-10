Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, approximately 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.