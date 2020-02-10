Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Purchases C$195,960.60 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary bought 4,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at C$579,215.99.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 422,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$40.11 and a 1-year high of C$83.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

