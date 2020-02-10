Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.85-25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.129-3.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY20 guidance to $24.85-25.10 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $787.15. 423,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,848. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $800.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 113.33%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

