Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,398.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

