MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $46.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.24 million and the highest is $46.80 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $189.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $191.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.71 million, with estimates ranging from $192.74 million to $199.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $530.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

