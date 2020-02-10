Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 75,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,951,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 692,771 shares of company stock worth $11,323,920.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

