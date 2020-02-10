Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 250,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

