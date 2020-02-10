Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Shares of CF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 641,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,999. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.