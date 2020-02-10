Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 395 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spire by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $85.91. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,480. Spire Inc has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

