Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

The company has a market cap of $184.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Mincon Group Company Profile (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

