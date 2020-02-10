Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

