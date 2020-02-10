Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.75. 2,083,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

