Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.25. 89,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average is $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.