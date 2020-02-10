Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.83 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 42,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NKE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.33. 2,131,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.