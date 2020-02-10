Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. 1,457,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

