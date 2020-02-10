Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $54,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

