Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

PEG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

