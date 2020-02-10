Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in United Technologies by 281.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

