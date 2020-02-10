Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 92,482 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $68,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 383,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 322,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,091,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,799,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period.

JPUS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.33. 28,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,073. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

