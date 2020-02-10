Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. 5,091,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

