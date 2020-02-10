Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 265.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.07. 1,107,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $134.04 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.13.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

