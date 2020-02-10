Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

MMM stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

