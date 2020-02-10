Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after acquiring an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,350. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

