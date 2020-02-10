Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

NYSE MHK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 576,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,895. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.