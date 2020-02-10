Monarch (MT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Monarch has a total market cap of $67,934.00 and $121,826.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,771,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

