Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. 5,941,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,153. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

