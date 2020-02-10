Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 472,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,121. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

