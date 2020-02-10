Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,492,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.90. The stock had a trading volume of 162,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

