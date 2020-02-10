Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,574. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

