Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,368. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

