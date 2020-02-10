Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

