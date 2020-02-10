Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $38.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,886.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,864. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,007.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

