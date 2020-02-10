Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 260,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 803,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,340,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $109.33 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.