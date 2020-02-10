Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Twin Disc worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Twin Disc by 34.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Twin Disc by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.93. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.