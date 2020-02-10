Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 486,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.